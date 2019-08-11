Couple wakes to find man in bedroom

OKEECHOBEE — Imagine waking up to find a man leaning over your bed. Well, that’s exactly what happened to Matthew and Deborah Mansfield early Thursday morning, Aug. 8, in their home out in Four Seasons. Mrs. Mansfield said she was awakened by her dogs barking and thought they were barking at her son who usually comes in from work around that time. But, when she looked at one of her small dogs, he had his tail between his legs, and his hair was standing up. He would not be scared of my son, she thought. Then, she looked over and saw a man in the doorway, who walked over to her and told her she needed to come with him because he was going to save her from her husband, because she was in danger. Then he started reaching for her, she said.



It was at that point, Mr. Mansfield walked into the room and realized what was going on. He told the man to get out, and asked him what gave him the right to come in their house, and the man replied, “God did. I can do anything I want. I am Jesus Christ.” It took quite a bit of persuasion to convince the man, but he finally left, and Mrs. Mansfield called the sheriff’s office as Mr. Mansfield sat down with a cup of coffee.

Before Deputy Ben Vuleta arrived, the man re-entered the home. This time, he was screaming about an asteroid falling to Earth and saying everyone was going to die. He wanted them to come with him to the corner of the field. Mr. Mansfield jumped from his chair and chased the man out of the house and down the road.

According to Mrs. Mansfield, when Deputy Vuleta arrived and they caught the man, he was taken to the hospital.

A neighbor, Jose Leon, said the man knocked on his door as well, but Mr. Leon did not answer.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.