Coquina chairman runs stop sign – ends up in jail

OKEECHOBEE — David Ryan Law, chairman of the Coquina Water Control District’s board of supervisors, was arrested Nov. 30 after several members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force witnessed him run a stop sign out on the Prairie where he lives. The van Mr. Law was driving was also observed by the task force to have illegal window tint. Once the task force initiated the traffic stop, they reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the van. The officers reportedly asked both Mr. Law and his passenger to exit the vehicle where they were searched, and no illegal items were found on either of them. At that time, the window tint was measured and found to be 2 percent.

Another member of the narcotics task force assisted with his narcotics trained K9 which reportedly alerted to something within the van. During a search of the van, a Flat Wrap brand blunt wrapper package in an open compartment above the driver’s seat containing 14 individually wrapped marijuana cigar blunts was reportedly found. The marijuana cigar blunts weighed 17.4 grams without the packaging and tested positive for marijuana. No other contraband was located in the vehicle.

Mr. Law was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana under 20 grams, failure to stop at a stop sign and illegal window tint. His bond was set at $500. His vehicle was turned over to his passenger upon his request.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.