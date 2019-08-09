CNA accused of battery on coworker

OKEECHOBEE — A nurse’s assistant was arrested and charged with battery after an argument in a resident’s room at a local nursing home earlier this week.

The 18-year-old female certified nursing assistant (CNA) was later released on her own recognizance.

On Saturday morning, Aug. 3, Okeechobee Police Officer Jessica Francis responded to the health care facility in reference to a complaint of one CNA putting her hands on another. When she arrived, she made contact with the complainant who reported that as she was ending her shift, she noticed a call light on in one of the residents’ rooms, and she and another CNA went into the room to check on the resident. She said the resident needed to use the restroom, and needed assistance. While the two CNAs were helping the resident to stand, a third CNA walked into the room, and they reportedly asked her to help them, but she said, “No, I haven’t gotten rounds, and she isn’t my resident.” The complainant then told her she was still clocked in and could help, but she became upset and said she was going to their supervisor. The complainant said she would go to the supervisor as well, and that is when the other girl allegedly put her hands on her. After an argument, a fourth CNA got between the two CNAs and separated them.

The report makes no mention of whether the resident ever made it to the restroom or of how many CNAs it normally takes to help a resident to the restroom.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.