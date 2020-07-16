Clewiston shooting leaves two injured

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating a shooting in the Harlem community of Clewiston.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 16 in or around the 800 block of the Harlem Gardens Apartments in Clewiston.

The shooting victims are being treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Major crime investigators are following up on all leads. The HCSO is asking that anyone who might have any information please contact 863-674-5600 and ask for a major crimes investigator regarding case number HCSO20OFF002207.