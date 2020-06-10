Clewiston police search for information surrounding Sunday night events

CLEWISTON – On Sunday, June 7, around 11 p.m., the Clewiston Police Department received numerous calls regarding shots fired. Reports where received from all over the city. Officers searched for, but did not locate a crime scene.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON – The Clewiston Police Department reported finding a car that had crashed into a pole on W.C. Owen Avenue during the evening on June 7.

Around 11:40 p.m. an officer observed a car that had crashed into a pole on W.C. Owen Avenue. As the officer approached the vehicle, a male was seen across the street, outside of the car. This male fled from the area.

“Detectives would like to speak to anyone who seen any gunfire or observed any suspicious vehicles or people exhibiting suspicious behavior between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:45 p.m. on June 7, a press release from the Clewiston Police Department explained. “We would also like to speak to anyone who may have observed the vehicle or it’s operator during that time frame. We would ask anyone who owns a home surveillance system that has photographs or videos of this vehicle to call as well. Callers can remain anonymous.”

Detectives are unsure if either case is related.

Please call 863-983-1474 ext. 206 or email police@clewiston-fl.gov with and information and tips.