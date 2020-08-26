Clewiston Police Department briefs

CLEWISTON — Police Chief Aaron Angell reports that the following is a brief synopsis of police department activity covering July 30 thru Aug. 20. It is not representative of all calls for service.

July 30

• 800 block of Sweet Lake Circle: Officers were alerted to an emergency call for service in this area after observing deputies traveling through the City of Clewiston with lights and sirens activated. Officers inquired as to the nature and whereabouts of the call for service only to learn that the emergency and need for law enforcement response was at a location in Clewiston. Officers responded to the address along with deputies from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and Hendry County EMS. Once on scene they realized they had been provided with inaccurate information from the Hendry County Communications Center as to the location of the emergency. Once officers obtained the proper address they responded and provided the appropriate emergency services to those in need.

Aug. 6

• 1000 block of West Sugarland Hwy: A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a paintball incident and contacted the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, instead of the Clewiston Police Department, who dispatched deputies instead of notifying the Clewiston Police Department. Deputies from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded at which time the individuals fled. Deputies did make contact with the suspect vehicle later in the evening; however, the outcome is unknown to us as the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office did not share this information with the Clewiston Police Department.

• 1000 block of West Sugarland Highway: Officers responded to this area a second time regarding a crowd in the area. When they arrived, it was discovered that some of our very own Clewiston Tigers were holding an impromptu track and field meet. We are unsure of the final standings, but it was reported that they were “fast.”

Aug. 7

• Officers initially responded to the area of North Berner Road in reference to the report of someone being attacked. When officers arrived in the area they were flagged down by a taxi driver, who immediately directed their attention to a female who had exited the cab without paying her fare. Officers made contact with this female and a subsequent investigation revealed that this female had in fact failed to pay her fare and she was subsequently arrested. Following her arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of heroin for which she received additional charges.

• Officers responded to a local lodging establishment in reference to a disturbance complaint. When officers arrived they learned that a guest had been fighting in his room, during which he destroyed property in the room. The guest was no longer on scene when officers arrived.

• Officers responded to another local lodging establishment after being alerted to a possible overdose. When officers arrived they found a male subject who was in need of medical services and who was subsequently transported from the scene by Hendry County EMS. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of both heroin and fentanyl in the room.

Aug. 8

• Officers were summonsed to a local lodging establishment in regard to an individual being at the pool who was not a guest of the hotel. When officers arrived, they found a female subject enjoying the use of the establishment’s pool who was in fact not a registered guest. Officers asked the individual to leave the property at the request of management and she complied.

• Officers responded to a local lodging establishment about guests shooting paintballs at vehicles. When officers arrived, they spoke with other guests who confirmed their vehicles had in fact been shot with paintballs. Officers did find evidence of this; however, those responsible were no longer on scene. A short time later officers received notification that those believed to be responsible had returned. Officers responded a second time and further investigated the incident. During the course of their investigation, officers were unable to determine whether in fact these individuals were responsible for this.

• Later during the evening officers were alerted to a group of teenagers loitering in the parking lot of another local lodging establishment. When officers arrived they did in fact observe a group of individuals whom they spoke with. Officers initiated contact with the group and learned that the group had attempted to rent a room for the night but had been denied service by the establishment’s management. The group was asked to leave the property at the request of management and they complied.

Aug. 10

• 700 block of Orchard Park Drive: Officers were dispatched to what was originally reported to the police department as a male subject lying in his yard with an injury. When officers arrived they learned there was much more to the story. On scene investigation revealed that the subject had been in a verbal altercation with a family member who had stabbed him as the verbal altercation escalated into a much more violent confrontation. The victim was treated for his injuries and the suspect was located and taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is innocent until proven guilty.

• 400 block if West Sugarland Highway: Officers were notified that a female subject was causing a disturbance in the area. When officers arrived they discovered a female subject who is known to them on the property of a local business from which she had received a trespass warning. After being taken into custody for trespassing she was found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. She was charged with additional narcotics related offenses and delivered to the Hendry County Jail.

Aug. 12

• 300 block of East Alverdez Avenue: Officers responded to the report of an unconscious male lying in his front yard. Upon arrival officers did in fact find an unconscious and unresponsive male subject lying in his front yard. Emergency Medical Services were summoned who were able to revive the subject. It was determined that the male subject had overdosed on a form of opiate, which rendered him unconscious and in the state he was found.

Aug. 15

• 1000 block of West Sugarland Highway: Officers were alerted of a theft in progress at one of our local retail establishments. When they arrived they were met by loss prevention staff who had apprehended two individuals stealing from the establishment. Staff recovered nearly $300 dollars of merchandise from the two suspects. Both subjects were arrested; however, prior to being transported from the establishment a search was conducted, which yielded another $250 in merchandise the pair were concealing.

Aug. 16

• 100 block of North Berner Road: Officers responded to a local business in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived they were met by an irate customer who was extremely upset that store staff had accused him of stealing. Officers were able to calm the individual and restore peace. A subsequent investigation revealed that no crime had taken place; however, the individual was trespassed from the location at management’s request.

Aug. 18

• 400 block of West Sugarland Highway: Officers were alerted of a fight in progress at a local lodging establishment. When officers arrived they spoke with a female guest who did confirm she had in fact been involved in an “aggressive” verbal altercation with her significant other. Subsequent investigation by the officers revealed that there was an active protection order prohibiting the male subject from having contact with the female. He was subsequently arrested pursuant to the protection order and transported to the Hendry County Jail.

• 600 block of West Aztec: An officer observed a vehicle being operated in a careless manner, prompting him to stop the vehicle for the multiple infractions he had witnessed. During the stop the officer noted the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle prompting the officer to conduct a search of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle the officer located not only marijuana but cocaine. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for possession of both cocaine and marijuana.

Aug. 20

• 400 block of West Sugarland Highway: An officer observed a vehicle leaving one of the local lodging establishments commit a traffic infraction. Before the officer could stop the vehicle for the observed infraction, the occupant of the vehicle discarded a plastic bag containing narcotics onto the roadway. Once the officer stopped the vehicle contact was made with the driver who after investigation was arrested for numerous narcotics-related offenses, including possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of heroin.