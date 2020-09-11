Clewiston man receives serious injuries in SUV-truck crash

HENDRY COUNTY — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated that at approximately 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, a 34-year-old Clewiston man, operating a SUV, was traveling east on County Road 835, approaching the intersection of U.S. 27 near Clewiston.

A truck tractor, operated by a 68-year-old man, was traveling south on U.S. 27 in the outside lane, approaching the intersection of CR 835. The SUV attempted to initiate a left turn at he intersection. In doing so, the front of the truck tractor collided with the side of the SUV.

After the collision, the SUV entered the northbound U.S. 27 east shoulder and overturned. The truck tractor continued to travel south through the median, colliding with several signs. The truck tractor came to final rest facing south, partially in the outside of northbound lane and the grass shoulder.

It was reported that he 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries from the crash.

The 68-year-old man received minor injuries.