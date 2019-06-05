Clewiston man missing since Sunday CLEWISTON — Below you will find a photo of Jamal Hubert last seen Sunday, June 2, at his home on Maryland Avenue in Clewiston, and it is believed that something may be seriously wrong. A missing persons report has been filed with Hendry County Sheriff Department. If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Jamal Hubert please call Hendry County Sheriff’s office at 863-674-5600. Jamal Hubert

