Clewiston man dies from gunshot wounds

CLEWISTON — Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting death of 21-year-old La’Ronte Le’Ahjanie Malkeek Turner of Clewiston.

Hendry County deputies responded to Club Gossip, 1825 13th Street, Clewiston, in the eastern portion of Hendry County on June 11, 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m. It had been reported there were gunshots in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene they discovered that the victim had been shot and transported by citizens to the hospital; it is there that 21-year-old Turner succumbed to his injury.

Major Crimes investigators are asking that anyone with any information contact them at 863-674-5600.