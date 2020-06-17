Clewiston man dies from gunshot wounds

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting death of 21-year-old La’Ronte Le’Ahjanie Malkeek Turner of Clewiston.

Hendry County deputies responded to Club Gossip, located at 1825 13th St. in Clewiston, in the eastern portion of Hendry County on June 11, at approximately 11:30 p.m. It had been reported there were gunshots in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that the victim had been shot. Mr. Turner was transported by citizens to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

Major crimes investigators are asking that anyone who might have any information regarding what happened to contact them at 863-674-5600.