Clewiston man dies from gunshot wound

CLEWISTON — In the nighttime hours of Thursday, Sept. 10, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the 800 block of Harlem Gardens in Clewiston. HCSO Deputy J. Miller, who was working a detail at that location, reported hearing several gunshots.

While attempting to locate the area the shots were coming from, several people reported to him that a man, later identified as 34 year old Anthony Eric Jamel Balkcom of Clewiston, had been shot and he was unresponsive.

He was transported to a trauma center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, is actively following up on leads and is asking that anyone who may have information regarding the shooting, contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit at 863-674-5600.