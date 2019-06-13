Clewiston man arrested in connection to Hubert’s death

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on June 12 Terrance Demetrius Thomas, 30, of Clewiston, was arrested in connection with the death of Jamal Hubert. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Terrance Demetrius Thomas

Hendry County investigators are continuing to look into information they are receiving.

If you have information in the case of Jamal Hubert please call Hendry County investigators at 863-674-5600 or you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) and you may be eligible for a cash reward.