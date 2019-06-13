Clewiston man arrested in connection to Hubert’s death

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on June 12 Terrance Demetrius Thomas, 30, of Clewiston, was arrested in connection with the death of Jamal Hubert. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Hendry County investigators are continuing to look into information they are receiving.
If you have information in the case of Jamal Hubert please call Hendry County investigators at 863-674-5600 or you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.