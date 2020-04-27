Clewiston man and two sons arrested on narcotics charges

Eddie Redd Sr.

CLEWISTON — On Wednesday, April 15, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at the home of Eddie Leon Redd Sr., 713 Arkansas Ave., Clewiston. Once inside the residence, investigators made contact with Eddie Redd Jr. and Darius Redd.

Investigators located a large amount of illegal narcotics, packaging equipment and narcotic paraphernalia along with portions of narcotics that were already packaged for sale.

Eddie Redd Jr.

Both Eddie Leon Redd Jr., 35, and Darius JaMarcus Redd, 26, were taken into custody and transported to the Hendry County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Both Eddie Redd Jr. and Darius Redd had been out on bond at the time of their arrest.

Based on information received as the result of the search warrant, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit also requested an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Eddie Leon Redd Sr.

Darius Redd

On April 23, at approximately 7 p.m., major crimes investigators located Eddie Redd Sr. during a traffic stop. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located ammunition and several cellphones. It was learned that Eddi Redd Sr. is a convicted felon and not permitted to be in possession of ammunition.

Eddie Redd Sr. was taken into custody and arrested on possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and a number of drug charges. He is held in the Hendry County Jail on a $220,000 bond.