Clewiston juvenile arrested on charges of attempted murder

Jasheed Stephens

CLEWISTON — On April 20, 17-year-old Jasheed Daquone Stephens, of Clewiston, was brought to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office by his mother and turned himself in on an outstanding warrant. He was charged with attempted murder in connection with an April 5 shooting.

On April 5, HCSO deputies were approached by a 17-year-old victim who told them he had been stabbed in the face. While the deputies were retrieving first aid equipment, the victim drove himself to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had been shot in the face.

Investigators learned that Stephens had been asking to purchase a Play Station or X-box Station prior to the incident. The victim said he had agreed to sell a gaming system to Stephens for $150. The victim and Stephens arranged to meet to complete the transaction. At that meeting, Stephens reportedly opened his backpack, removed a firearm and shot the victim in the head.

Stephens was arrested on charges of attempted murder, carrying concealed weapon, display of firearm during a felony and robbery with a firearm. Stephens was transported to and is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.