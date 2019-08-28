Charges dropped in molestation case
OKEECHOBEE — All charges were dropped against an Okeechobee man who was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 years of age. Troy Walton was arrested July 30 by OCSO Detective DeMarcus Dixon and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor under the age of 12. Bond was set at $300,000, but on Aug. 20, all charges were dropped, and the case was closed.
Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.
