Charges against Douglas dropped OKEECHOBEE — In July 2019, Jamey Douglas, 46, Southeast Sixth Street, was arrested and charged with felony battery, second or subsequent offense with a prior conviction after reportedly accosting a family in the parking lot of McDonald’s restaurant on State Road 70 East.

The charge against Douglas was later dropped.

