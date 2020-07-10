Montura man accused of cattle theft in Hendry County

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, effected an arrest during the evening hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2020, concerning the August 19, 2019 theft 25 head of Cattle from SR 29 South.

On August 19, 2019, cattle owner James Clifton Davis, reported the theft of the cattle to law enforcement authorities. After a lengthy investigation, detectives developed information leading to an arrest warrant being issued for 40 yr old, Carlos A Nunez-Xenes of 135 South Verda Ave in Montura Ranch Estates. Nunez-Xenes. Nunez-Xenes was taken into custody and transported to the Hendry County Jail. Nunez-Xenes was released early Wednesday morning on a $67,500 bond. Nunez-Xenes was charged with twenty-five (25) counts of Commercial Grand Theft of Farm Animals, and one (1) count of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle.

Carlos A Nunez-Xenes is accused of cattle theft. Photo courtesy Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is continuing and further arrests are expected in the near future.

“The members of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office are committed to this community and dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of all,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. “It is the objective of this agency to rid this community, of this type of behavior and criminal element”, said Sheriff Whidden.