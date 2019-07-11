Cattle killed in truck crash in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY – Thirty-seven head of cattle were killed in a truck crash County Road 833, near the intersection of Zipper Grove Road, in Hendry County on Wednesday, July 10, at 11:51 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Paul Waynevan Sickle, 59, of Wauchula, was driving a 2001 Kenworth Truck north on CR 833 (also known as Sam Jones Trail) approximately 200 feet north of Zipper Grove Road. The driver told the FHP investigator that as he entered a curve in the road, the cattle shifted left, forcing the driver to steer right in an unsuccessful attempt to maintain control of the vehicle. The truck traveled off the roadway, through a ditch and overturned. Thirty-seven cattle died in the crash.

The driver was not injured. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to the FHP report. The accident is under investigation by FHP.

