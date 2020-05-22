Card skimmers were found on gas pumps at Town Star on S.R. 70 West

May 22nd, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that several of the outside gas pumps located at the Town Star (Marathon Gas Co.), 2398 S.R. 70 West, were found to have been tampered with and had illegal card-skimmers installed.

Card-Skimmers are used to digitally capture your financial and personal data by criminals.

Please be mindful if you have used this location recently to refuel, it is strongly advised that you monitor your bank records and alert your financial institution of any possible fraudulent activity.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie