Card skimmers were found on gas pumps at Town Star on S.R. 70 West

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that several of the outside gas pumps located at the Town Star (Marathon Gas Co.), 2398 S.R. 70 West, were found to have been tampered with and had illegal card-skimmers installed.

Card-Skimmers are used to digitally capture your financial and personal data by criminals.

Please be mindful if you have used this location recently to refuel, it is strongly advised that you monitor your bank records and alert your financial institution of any possible fraudulent activity.