Burglar alert issued for Glades County

Sep 10th, 2020

MOORE HAVEN — On Sept. 9, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office reports, Deputy Josh Woods stopped a suspicious vehicle in a residential area within Buckhead Ridge. Based on the inconsistent information gathered from the three occupants as well as the evidence gathered at the scene, Deputy Woods determined that the individuals were involved in criminal activity.

Stephon Philistin, 19, and two juvenile accomplices were arrested and charged with loitering and prowling as well as possession of illicit narcotics.

The GCSO reports residents have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries around the Lake Okeechobee area. GCSO deputies are currently investigating several leads.

Please report any suspicious activity and remember, “If you like it, lock it.”

