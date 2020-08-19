Birthday party disturbed by lewd and lascivious behavior

OKEECHOBEE — Guests at a birthday party were reportedly shocked when they realized a neighbor was committing lewd and lascivious acts while watching their children at play.

Donald Fry

On Aug. 15 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Holden was dispatched to a residence out on the Prairie in reference to the complaint. When he arrived, he was told the family was celebrating a birthday with friends when they noticed a neighbor sitting on his porch with his shirt pulled up and shorts pulled down while watching the children at the party playing. The neighbor, Donald Fry, 54, was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior in regards to his actions in full view of children playing in the yard next door. His bond was to be set by the judge at first appearance.