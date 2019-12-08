Belle Glade woman charged with attempted murder

BELLE GLADE — On Dec. 6, 2019, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Dontoria Bennett, 24, of Southest Sixth Street in Belle Glade, on the charge of Attempted First Degree Murder with a firearm. Bennett was transported to the PBC Jail where she is being held on no bond.

On Nov. 19, deputies responded to shooting that occurred on State Road 715 between Belle Glade and Pahokee. Upon arrival deputies located a male, in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he is listed critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. Detectives learned the victim/driver of the vehicle was traveling on State Road 715 between Belle Glade and Pahokee when a car traveling in the same direction starting firing multiple rounds of gunfire striking the victim and the vehicle. The victim pulled over and called for help.

Bennett was charged in connection with the Nov. 29 shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

