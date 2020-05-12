Belle Glade teen accused of premeditated murder

BELLE GLADE — A Belle Glade teen has been arrested in connection with a May 7 shooting.

Robert Jakeel Davis, 18, of Runyon Village in Belle Glade was arrested Monday, May 11, and charged with premeditated murder. He is held without bond.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report, just before 11 p.m. Thursday, May 7, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Runyon Village. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased inside the residence and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds across the street. The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on the scene to investigate further.

Anyone with any information about this case or another crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.