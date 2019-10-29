Belle Glade man arrested for allegedly committing numerous thefts

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) press release stated that Roberto Rodriguez, 37, of Belle Glade, was identified as a suspect who committed numerous vehicle, residential and business burglaries in the City of Belle Glade on an almost nightly basis. He was finally arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, after eluding deputies for days.

Roberto Rodriguez

Rodriguez confessed to committing the burglaries while being interviewed by detectives. He was transported to the PBC Jail and booked on petit theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence and resisting an officer with violence. Bond was set at $15,500

