Belle Glade homicide under investigation

BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that evidently happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The body of a young African American man was found in the back seat of his car at an apartment complex in Belle Glade, according to a news tip from a source in South Bay.

“We investigated a homicide on Sept. 15, at 1:40 a.m., in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street in Belle Glade, where the victim was found deceased from what appears to be gunshot wound(s),” stated PBSO’s Public Information Officer Teri Barbera. “I cannot confirm the name of the victim, as the family enacted Marsy’s Law.”

That law, which took effect Jan. 8, 2019, in Florida, “gives crime victims the right to receive notifications of all legal proceedings involving the accused, as well as the right to privacy, the right to be heard and the right to be protected from harassment.” It prevents authorities from identifying the victim publicly if the family has invoked the protections under the law.