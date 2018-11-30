Bartenders accused of selling alcohol to minors

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Beer Buy.” Alcohol compliance checks were conducted at random establishments, where an underage person was sent into stores with instructions to attempt to purchase alcohol. These compliance checks are done periodically to make sure the merchants, who sell alcohol, check identification if there’s any chance the buyer is underage.

Seven establishments were checked, and two of those sold alcohol to the underage person.

The bartenders at the Brahma Bull and Shenanigans were issued a notice to appear in court.

The establishments that were checked are as follows:

• Brahma Bull Restaurant, 2405 U.S. 441 S.E.;

• Shenanigans, 2237 U.S. 98 N;

• Kahootz Draft House, 702 N.W. Park St.;

• Good Spirits, 245 U.S. 441 S.E.;

• Cowboy’s, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave.;

• Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.;

• Parrott Island Grill, 1001 S. Parrott Ave.

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen stated: “These types of waves have to be done in order to maintain a proactive approach on enforcement. I will continue to conduct these operations to ensure the safety of our youth in our community. It is my hope and prayer that one day no summons or citations will be issued.

“We would like to express our gratitude to those places that did not serve the underage person and for their compliance with the law. We will continue to conduct these operations from time to time.”

