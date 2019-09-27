Assistant manager accused of retail theft

OKEECHOBEE — An assistant manager of a Family Dollar store was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with retail theft. Her bond was set at $500.

Okeechobee Police Officer Jessica Francis responded to a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. regarding theft by an employee. According to the arrest report, while on duty as a manager, the employee reportedly made multiple fraudulent returns, placing the money on gift cards and then spending it on herself. She was also accused of giving merchandise away and taking merchandise and failing to pay for it.

The district manager supplied video evidence, which allegedly shows the employee take merchandise off the shelf, do a return on the merchandise, and then place the money on a gift card and use it herself. The approximate total of the stolen items was $98.25.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.