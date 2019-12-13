Arrest Report for Okeechobee County

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Anthony Sanchez, 26, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Dec. 5 by OCSO Deputy Shane Bogner and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Corey Johnson, 48, Northwest 20th Lane, was arrested Dec. 5 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond was set at $2,750.

• Joel Leon, 20, Northeast Sixth Avenue, was arrested Dec. 5 by OCSO Deputy Bryan Holden and charged with causing cruel death pain and suffering. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Tyler Willis, 40, Southeast 21st Court, was arrested Dec. 5 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $7,500.

• Jose Urbina, 36, U.S. 441 Southeast was arrested Dec. 6 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. His breath test results were reportedly 0.158 and 0.156. His bond was set at $5,000.

• Mark Joiner, 31, Southeast 13th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 6 by OCSO Deputy Stephen Paladino and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Rebecca Racine, 54, Southeast 88th Trail, was arrested Dec. 6 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. Her breath test results were reportedly 0.078 and 0.079. Her bond was set at $500.

• Everardo Guiterrez, 30, Northwest 33rd Avenue, was arrested Dec. 6 by OCPD Officer Savannah Smith and charged with possession of cocaine, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and operation a motor vehicle without a license. Bond was set at $11,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.