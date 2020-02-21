Arrest Report for Okeechobee County Feb. 13-20

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Tara Reynolds, 37, Northeast First Street, was arrested Feb. 20 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Thomas Nast, 49, U.S. 441 South, was arrested Feb. 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Henry Norman, 64, Northwest 102nd Avenue, was arrested Feb. 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Luis Viramontes, 43, Northeast 9th Street, was arrested Feb. 13 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. His breath test results were reportedly 0.203 and 0.197. Bond was set at $1,000.

• George Cindric, 69, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Feb. 13 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license. His breath test results were reportedly 0.184 and 0.176. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Branden Dale, 22, Northwest 34th Avenue, was arrested Feb. 13 by OCSO Ryane Ammons and charged with two counts giving false owner information for pawned items, two counts dealing in stolen property, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petit theft. Bond was set at $41,000.

• Dakota Carter, 22, Southwest 28th Street, was arrested Feb. 15 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with grand theft of a firearm and delivery, possession or sale of an altered firearm. Bond was set at $10,750.

• Jorge Vergel, 26, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Feb. 15 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with credit card fraud/use. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Anthony Rivera, 19, Northwest 34th Street, was arrested Feb. 15 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Edgar Gonzalez, 26, Palmetto, was arrested Feb. 15 by OPD Officer Savannah Smith and charged with possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Cody Cannon, 21, Northwest Third Street, was arrested Feb. 15 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with grand theft of a firearm and delivery, possession or sale of an altered firearm. Bond was set at $10,750.

• Ricardo Gonzalez, 21, Palmetto, was arrested Feb. 15 by OPD Officer Savannah Smith and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond was set at $5,750.

• Ramiro Jimenez, 38, Northwest 42nd Avenue, was arrested Feb. 15 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license. His breath test results were reportedly 0.268 and 0.241. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Brandon Cardenas, 28, Okeechobee, was arrested Feb. 16 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $50,000.

• Sheldon Fortune, 31, Clewiston, was arrested Feb. 16 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and giving a false name upon arrest. Bond was set at $11,000.

• Antwoin Graham, 27, Hollywood, was arrested Feb. 16 by OCSO Deputy Jose Garcia and charged with battery inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Mauro Seca Jr., 35, Northwest First Street, was arrested Feb. 17 by OCSO Misei Esquivel and charged with battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Virgil Dixon, 36, Northwest Fifth Street, was arrested Feb. 17 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with intimidating a witness. Bond was set at $15,000.

• Paul King, 41, Southwest 11th Avenue, was arrested Feb. 16 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with criminal mischief $1,000 or more and battery touch or strike. Bond was set at $3,250.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.