Arrest Report for Okeechobee County

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Jenessa Cowart, 40, Northeast 22nd Avenue, was arrested on Dec. 10 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Richard Denzio, 56, Northeast Fifth Street, was arrested Dec. 12 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license. His breath test results were reportedly 0.136 and 0.146. His bond was set at $750.

• Ashley Torres, 29, Southwest 34th Terrace, was arrested Dec. 13 by OCSO Deputy Devon Satallante and charged with DUI. She reportedly refused to give breath samples. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Julius Kelz III, 35, Boca Raton, was arrested Dec. 14 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. His breath test results were reportedly 0.211 and 0.199. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Lance Hamblen, 35, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Dec. 15 by OCSO Deputy Shane Bogner and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Eduardo Villoldo, 41, Loxahatchee, was arrested Dec. 16 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,250.

• Lawrence Bryant, 52, Northeast 15th Street, was arrested Dec. 16 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Reynaldo Garcia, 33, Northwest 34th Street, was arrested Dec. 17 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with DUI. His bond was set at $500.

• Gino Ramos, 25, Southeast 35th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 17 by OCSO Deputy Jose Garcia and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Ryan Snyder, 26, Jupiter, was arrested Dec. 17 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with DUI. He reportedly refused to give a breath sample. Bond was set at $500.

• William Wood, 52, Northwest 278th Street, was arrested Dec. 17 by OCSO Sgt. Javier Gonzalez and charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Willard Leitner, 49, Southeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested Dec. 17 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and driving without a license. Bond was set at $6,500.

• Raul Urvina, 34, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested Dec. 16 by OCSO Deputy Matt Crawford and charged with two counts of intentional child abuse. Bond was set at $30,000.

• Nyren Scott, 18, Department of Juvenile Justice, was arrested Dec. 15 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with battery on detention staff. He is being held without bond.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper.