Arrest Report for Okeechobee April 15-22

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Blake Sheltra, 34, Northwest 53rd Terrace, was arrested April 15 by OPD Officer Savannah Smith and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Jacquelyn Nolan, 40, U.S. 441 South, was arrested April 15 by OCSO Detective DeMarcus Dixon and charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Jason Gillis, 39, Northwest Ninth Avenue, was arrested April 18 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.

• John Brighton, 25, Southeast 28th Street, was arrested April 18 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with manufaturing synthetic cannbinoid, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,500.

• Victoria Garcia, 20, Southwest 85th Avenue, was arrested April 18 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with DUI. She reportedly refused to give a breath sample. Bond was set at $250.

• Bobby Shears, 34, Northeast 16th Court, was arrested April 17 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with robbery/sudden snatching, petit theft, criminal mischief and four counts of battery. His bond was set at $6,500.

• Michael Robinson, 15, West Palm, was arrested April 17 by OCSO Deputy Robert Broughton and charged with battery on detention staff. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Michael Adams, 30, Northwest 22nd Lane, was arrested April 22 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $7,500.

• Michelle King, 59, Northeast 60th Avenue, was arrested April 22 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Penny McDonald, 60, Northeast Second Street, was arrested April 22 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Christopher Miller, 34, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested April 22 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with evidence and obstructing without violence. Bond was set at $25,000.

• Kyle Sage, 18, Northwest 318th Street, was arrested April 22 By OPD Detective Bill Saum and charged with transmitting material harmful to minors by electronic device. Bond was set at $10,000.