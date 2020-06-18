Arrest report for Hendry County

LABELLE — The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 9.

• Carvontae Freeman, 16, S.W. Ave. C Place, Belle Glade, was arrested by Deputy Liam Drew, on charges of vehicle theft, flee/eluding law enforcement, and resist officer, driving while license suspended.

• David Lee Mayhorn, 17, Shawnee Ave., North Labelle, was arrested on June 9 by Deputy Christopher Geraci on charges of felony criminal mischief, battery and simple assault.

• Margaret Astorga, 35, Alamo Court, Labelle, was arrested on June 10 by HCSO Investigator Julio Perez on charges of unarmed burglary to a dwelling, petit theft and robbery.

• Obduella David Soto, 37, Carolina Ave., Fort Myers, was arrested on June 10 by HCSO Investigator Julio Perez on charges of unarmed burglary to a dwelling, petit theft, robbery and battery.

• Timothy Braswell Davis, 59, Evercane Road, Clewiston, was arrested on June 10 by Deputy Jonathon Miller on charges of elder abuse.

• Michael Lee Kirtland, 42, Sunflower Circle, Labelle, was arrested on June 11 by HCSO Investigator Jessica Conyers on charges of fraud – gave false information regarding ownership of pawned items, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

• Jose Guadalupe Moreno, 29, Jaycee Lions Drive, LaBelle, was arrested on June 12 by Deputy Raymond Colon on charges of battery and battery by strangulation.

• James David Wilson, 35, Hacienda St., Montura, Clewiston, was arrested on June 12 by Deputy Andrew Eldridge on charges of knowingly driving while license suspended/revoked and flee/eluding law enforcement.

• Francisco Ramon Bermudez, 27, Hialeah, was arrested on June 12 by Deputy Rafael Morales on charges of simple assault – intent threat to do violence, crimes against person to harm a public servant or family, possession of firearm and/or ammunition by convicted felon, possession of marijuana – less than 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment.

• Yoan Alejandro Juvier Estrada, 24, was arrested on June 13 by Deputy Liam Drew on charges of armed trespassing.

• Juan P. Garcia, 55, was arrested on June 13 by Deputy Liam Drew on charges of armed trespassing.

• Leonardo Caballero, 40, was arrested on June 13 by Deputy Liam Drew on charges of armed trespassing.

• Eliceo Hernandez, 20, Chickasaw Ave., North Labelle, was arrested on June 14 by HCSO Major Crimes Unit Investigator Darrin McNeil and charged with negligent homicide in the death of FWC Officer Julian Keen Jr.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.