Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Jovon Sholtz, 38, West Palm Beach, was arrested May 8 by OCSO Deputy Devon Satallante and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Chase Cunningham, 27, Northwest 11th Street, was arrested May 8 by a member of the ONTF and charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession of oxycodone, possession of cannabinoid and driving without a license. Bond was set at $40,000.

• Jason Oyong, 39, Northwest Sixth Avenue, was arrested May 9 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with possession of a schedule I, III or IV drug without a prescription. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Bryce Dean, 17, Southeast 16th Avenue, was arrested May 9 by OCSO Deputy Karson Reno and charged with DUI with damage to property. He was released to the custody of his parents.

• Bruce Bass, 37, Southeast 57th Drive, was arrested May 10 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Jaymarion Lawton, 16, Northeast Fifth Street, was arrested May 11 by OCSO Deputy Stephen Paladino and charged with possession of cocaine and obstruction without violence. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Louis Flores, 13, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested May 11 by OCSO Deputy Joseph Hall on an Okeechobee County arrest warrant for aggravated battery. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Colin Henderson, 24, Southeast 68th Avenue, was arrested May 11 by OCSO Deputy Noah Wenrick and charged with attempting to use the identification of another person and fraud. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Daniel Tindall, 39, Northwest Sixth Avenue, was arrested May 11 by OCSO Deputy Ted Vandeman and charged with dealing in stolen property and two counts grand theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Rebecca Wasserman, 29, Boca Raton, was arrested May 12 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with grand theft of a firearm and loitering or prowling. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Brittney Drawdy, 29, Southwest 28th Street, was arrested May 12 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $7,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.