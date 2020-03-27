Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Anna Deel, 43, Northwest 92nd Court, was arrested March 18 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with giving false ownership information to a pawnshop and petit theft. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Rey Gomez, 46, Northwest Ninth Avenue, was arrested March 18 by OCSO Deputy Tyler Ott and charged with failure to report name or residence change. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Tyler Nicholson, 24, Fort Meade, was arrested March 19 by OCSO Deputy Ashley Waskiewicz and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond is set at $6,000.

• Janavise Futch, 21, State Road 70 East, was arrested March 19 by OCSO Deputy Brandon Greis and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Sheena Holycross, 34, Pembroke Pines, was arrested March 19 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license with knowledge. Bond was set at $5,500.

• James Kendall, 38, Southwest Ninth Avenue, was arrested March 19 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,000.

• Antwoin Graham, 27, Northwest 75th Way, was arrested March 22 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior toward an employee. Bond was set at $7,500.

• Joshua Henry, 39, at large, was arrested March 22 by OCSO Deputy Quinton Speed and charged with possession of methamphetamine, assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $16,000.

• Ashley Melvin, 35, Southeast 24th Boulevard, was arrested March 20 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,750.

• Fortino Hernandez, 35, Northwest Third Street, was arrested March 20 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license third or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $8,250.

• Daniel Floyd, 33, at large, was arrested March 23 by OPD Officer Cesar Romero and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $8,000.

• Kristie Brown, 33, Southeast Fourth Street, was arrested March 24 by OPD Officer Jessica Francis and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer without violence and driving without a license, habitual offender. Bond was set at $9,750.

• Ashley LaLiberte, 29, Southeast 37th Avenue, was arrested March 24 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $2,500.