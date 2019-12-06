Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Department of Corrections (DOC).

• Thomas Seals, 26, Northwest 36th Street, was arrested Nov. 26 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Brandi Langley, 33, Northeast 23rd Way, was arrested Nov. 26 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Brandon Pitt, 27, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 26 by member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and trespass of an unoccupied structure or conveyance. Bond was set at $4,000.

• Justin Aman, 22, Boca Raton, was arrested Nov. 26 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere for violation of probation/possession of cocaine. He is being held without bond.

• Joseph Fuller, 45, Northeast 101st Street, was arrested Nov. 26 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $15,000.

• Glennis Combs, 62, Northwest 20th Lane, was arrested Nov. 28 by OCSO Det. DeMarcus Dixon and charged with failure to register or provide information. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Dawn Inman, 34, Southwest 14th Street, was arrested Nov. 29 by OCSO Deputy Matt Crawford and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petit theft. Bond was set at $17,500.

• Juan Barrera-Martinez, 38, was arrested Nov. 29 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere on an out-of-state, fugitive arrest warrant on the charge of rape. He is being held without bond.

• Jasmine Pounds, 21, Southeast 34th Avenue, was arrested Nov. 30 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Harold Scott Jr., 32, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Nov. 30 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond was set at $500.

• Matthew Brooks, 48, Southwest Third Avenue, was arrested Dec. 1 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI. His breath test results were reportedly 0.137 and 0.142. Bond was set at $250.

• Harold Serrett Jr., 56, State Road 70 East, was arrested Dec. 2 by OCSO Deputy Carl Jones on a capias warrant and charged with carrying a concealed firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

• John Reel, 50, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Dec. 3 by OCSO Deputy Stephen Paladino and charged with felony failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Shannon Rosemann, 38, Southeast 28th Street, was arrested Dec. 3 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.