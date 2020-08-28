Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Corey Brown, 17, Northwest Ninth Street, was arrested Aug. 19 by OPD and charged with grand theft auto. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Lorenzo Martinez, 30, Northwest First Street, was arrested Aug. 19 by OPD and charged with possession of a concealed weapon, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,750.

• Roy Melvin, 44, Southeast 30th Street, was arrested Aug. 19 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Michael Ward, 64, Palm Court, was arrested Aug. 21 by OCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.

• Justin Chism, 31, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Aug. 21 by ONTF and charged with grand theft of a firearm. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Rick Lyon Jr., 32, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Aug. 24 by OCSO and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm on public property. Bond was set at $16,000.

• Luis Alvarez, 30, Lake Worth Beach, was arrested Aug. 24 by OCSO and charged with DUI third or subsequent offense and driving without a license. Bond was set at $8,000.

• Sheena Holycross, 35, Northwest 37th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 25 by OCSO and charged with hiring or leasing with intent to defraud. Bond was set at $5,000.

• James Edison, 26, Southeast Fourth Street, was arrested Aug. 26 by OCSO and charged with grand theft auto. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Milton Bishop, 53, Sebring, was arrested Aug. 25 by OCSO and charged with DUI. He was released on his own recognizance.

• Tyonne Frost, 19, Okeechobee, was arrested Aug. 26 by OCSO and charged with attempted murder. He was also charged with two counts contempt of court. Bond was set at $250,000.

• Thomas Seals, 26, at large, was arrested Aug. 26 by OCSO and charged with robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.