Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).



• Cynthia Reyna, 42, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested Aug. 13 by OCSO and charged with two counts felony violation of probation. She is being held without bond.



• James Schock, 35, Northwest Seventh Avenue, was arrested Aug. 15 by OCSO and charged with dealing in stolen property, defrauding a pawn broker and grand theft auto after reportedly taking his father’s work vehicle and weed eater without permission. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Houston Suarez, 34, Southeast Second Street, was arrested Aug. 15 by OCSO and charged with felony criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,500.



• Joann Crudup, 30, Northwest Third Street, was arrested Aug. 7 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,250.



• Michael Snipes, 34, Southeast 22nd Court, was arrested Aug. 10 by ONTF and charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement with lights and siren active and with driving without a license. Bond was set at $10,000.



• Eric Kelly, 25, Northeast Fifth Street, was arrested Aug. 10 by ONTF and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.



• Clarence McDuffie Sr., 62, Northeast 17th Avenue, was arrested Aug. 17 by OCSO and charged with felony violation of parole. He is being held without parole.



• Tony Hammons, 44, Southeast 95th Trail, was arrested Aug. 17 by OCSO and charged with false imprisonment, two counts causing a child to commit an act of delinquency and abuse of a child without great bodily harm. Bond was set at $12,000.



• Sebastian Pinder, 26, Boca Raton, was arrested Aug. 17 by OCSO and charged with felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.



• Morgan Tibbett, 26, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Aug. 17 by OCSO and charged with felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.



• Robert Futch, 20, State Road 70 East, was arrested Aug. 18 by OCSO and charged with felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.



• Breane Wheeler, 25, Southeast 128th Avenue, was arrested Aug.18 by FHP and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $2,000.



• Lorenzo Martinez Jr., 30, Northwest First Street, was arrested Aug. 19 by OCSO and charged with possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,750.



• Roy Melvin, 44, Southeast 30th Street, was arrested Aug. 19 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.