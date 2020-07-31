Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Brianna Fulwider, 26, Northeast 26th Avenue, was arrested July 23 by ONTF and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Tony Hammons, 44, Southeast 95th Trail, was arrested July 27 by OCSO and charged with sexual battery of a victim 12-17 years old. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Salvador Medrano, 17, Northeast 64th Drive, was arrested July 27 by OCSO and charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft auto. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Isela Palacios, 17, Northwest Third Street, was arrested July 28 by OCSO and charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft auto. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Orlando Perez, 35, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested July 28 by OCSO and charged with driving without a license/habitual offender. Bond was set at $2,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.