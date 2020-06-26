Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Brent Havens, 37, Northwest Eighth Street, was arrested June 18 by OCSO Deputy Shane Bogner and charged with failure to obey law enforcement order to stop and driving without a license. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Faith Kahn, 26, Southeast 12th Avenue, was arrested June 18 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,000.

• Jennifer Rogers, 45, Northeast 31st Terrace, was arrested June 18 by OCSO Deputy Shane Bogner and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Jose Marcos Jimenez Slone, 22, Northwest Seventh Street, was arrested June 21 by OPD Officer Trenton Moutschka and charged with aggravated domestic battery. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Briana Fulwider, 26, Northeast 26th Avenue, was arrested June 19 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was released on her own recognizance.

• Shane Pahl, 28, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested June 22 by OCSO Deputy Shane Bogner and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.

• Jaymarion Lawton, 16, Northeast Fifth Street, was arrested June 22 by OCSO Deputy Carl Jones and charged with possession of cocaine and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Jack Albritton, 34, Okeechobee, was arrested June 23 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with two counts felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

• Brent Havens, 37, Southeast 20th Street, was arrested June 23 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

• Kayla Kistler, 25, Hollywood, was arrested June 23 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere on an out of county arrest warrant. She is being held without bond.

• Tara Reynolds, 37, Northeast First Street, was arrested June 23 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting arrest without violence and driving without a license. Bond was set at $6,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.