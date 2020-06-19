Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).



• Lexy Arnold, 17, Southwest 28th Street, was arrested June 11 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with possession of cocaine. She was transferred to the custody of a parent.

• Katarena Cowart, 17, Northeast 22nd Avenue, was arrested June 11 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with possession of cocaine. She was transferred to the custody of a parent.

• Destiny Elliot, 17, Northwest 95th Court, was arrested June 11 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with possession of cocaine. She was transferred to the custody of a parent.

• James Carnley, 27, Northeast Second Street, was arrested June 11 by OCSO Deputy Karson Reno and charged with battery inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $1,500.

• William Martin Chavez, 26, North Palm Beach, was arrested June 11 by OCSO Deputy Francisco Hernandez and charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injury, two counts leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property and two counts driving without a license causing death or serious injury. Bond was set at $285,000.

• Sandra Garza, 39, Indiantown, was arrested June 11 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed firearm. Bond was set at $12,000.

• Anthony Sanchez, 27, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested June 11 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $47,000.

• Carlos Manzano Jr., 38, Northwest 40th Drive, was arrested June 13 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $101,500.

• Robert Nettles, 37, Vero Beach, was arrested by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $37,500.

• Joshua Roach, 36, Southeast 27th Street, was arrested June12 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license. Bond was set at $28,500.

• David Powell, 24, Northeast 64th Terrace, was arrested June 14 by OCSO Deputy Noah Wenrick and charged with criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Keith Woods, 58, Northwest 80th Avenue, was arrested June 16 by OCSO Deputy Devon Satallante and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.

• Preston Woods, 35, Northwest 20th Street, was arrested June 16 by OCSO Deputy Devon Satallante and charged with DUI, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Bond was set at $1,500. Woods was arrested again on June 17 by OCSO Deputy Brandon Greis and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest without violence, introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond in those cases was set at $19,750.

• Nicholas Shoffner, 15, TrueCore, was arrested June 16 by OCSO Deputy Hernandez and charged with battery on detention staff. He was released on his own recognizance to the Okeechobee Youth Development Center.

• Donald Abbitt, 39, Northeast 120th Street, was arrested June 16 by a member of the ONTF and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking in methamphetamine 14 grams or over, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $58,000.

• Christie Shockley, 31, Southwest Seventh Avenue, was arrested June 17 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with two counts possession of a new legend drug, five counts possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/manufacture or deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $34,500.

• Mark Hoyle, 58, Belle Glade, was arrested June 17 by OCSO Deputy Jeremiah Camino and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol. Bond was set at $16,000.

• Robert Landress, 44, Northwest 115th Drive, was arrested June 17 by OCSO Deputy Robert Broughton and charged with DUI and failure to obey law enforcement orders to stop. Bond was set at $1,000.



This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.