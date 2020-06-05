Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Jason Oyong, 39, Northwest Third Street, was arrested May 26 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Santiago Luviano, 29, Northeast 17th Terrace, was arrested May 27 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Terry White, 29, Southeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested May 27 by a member of the ONTF and charged with three counts possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond was set at $4,500.

• Juan Montijo, 35, Southeast 95th Circle, was arrested May 27 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Jonathan Garcia, 30, Northeast Sixth Street, was arrested May 27 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of cocaine and driving without a license. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Luis Coreas, 15, Okeechobee, was arrested May 29 by OCSO Deputy Ashley Waskiewicz and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Faustino Rivera-Morales, 27, Sarasota, was arrested May 31 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere on an out of county arrest warrant. Bond was set at $7,500.

• Gongora Maikel, 24, Orlando, was arrested May 30 by FHP Trooper Ryan DeNardo and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage to property. Bond was set at $5,000.

• John McGuire, 27, Clearwater, was arrested May 30 by a member of the ONTF and charged with three counts possession with intent to sell a schedule three drug within 1,000 feet of a house of worship, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of phenethylamines 10 grams or less. Bond was set at $271,000.

• Christie Shockley, 31, Southwest Seventh Avenue, was arrested May 30 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Destiny Shreves, 25, Clearwater, was arrested May 30 by a member of the ONTF and charged with possession of schedule III or IV drug within 1,000 of a place of worship, two counts possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of phenethylamines 10 grams or more, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $271,000.

• Quavian Dozier, 22, Northeast 15th Avenue, was arrested June 1 by OCSO Deputy Robert Broughton and charged with battery touch or strike and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Phillip LaForce, 60, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested June 1 by OPD Officer Jason Gavern and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.

• Lyman Smith, 56, Northwest 11th Street, was arrested June 1 by OPD Officer Ramon Liberato and charged with driving without a license third or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Timothy Burke, 45, Northeast 40th Avenue, was arrested June 2 by OCSO Deputy Francisco Hernandez and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Joshua Valdez, 32, Northwest 22nd Avenue, was arrested June 2 by OCSO Deputy Nathaniel Mitchell and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Miguel Ramirez, 44, M+Northwest 46th Avenue, was arrested June 6 by OCSO Deputy Ryane Ammons and charged with lewd or lascivious behavior. Bond was set at $25,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.