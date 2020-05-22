Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Shane Mester, 31, South Bend, Ind., was arrested May 14 by OCSO Deputy Jeremiah Camino and charged with battery inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Dadricka Riles, 29, Northeast 13th Avenue, was arrested May 16 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Javaris Frost, 20, Northeast 13th Avenue, was arrested May 16 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Lonzo Lunsford, 30, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested May 16 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Bond was set at $30,000.

• Donovan Roberts II, 30, Fort Pierce, was arrested May 17 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with driving while license is suspended habitual offender, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage and leaving the scene of an accident with damage to property. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Shawn Ashley Van Epps, 38, Southwest 24th Street, was arrested May 17 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with possession 4 grams to under 30 kilograms and possession of a schedule V drug. Bond was set at $52,500.

• Mateo Romero, 24, Okeechobee, was arrested May 17 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with fleeing without regard to safety to persons, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $12,000.

• Johnny Wilkerson, 17, TrueCore, was arrested May 15 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with battery on detention staff. He was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Thomas Pascarella, 15, Northeast 10th Street, was arrested May 18 by OPD Officer Cody Daigneault and charged with burglary and grand theft. He was transferred to the custody of the department of Juvenile Justice.

• Candace Burke, 47, Southeast 28th Street, was arrested May 18 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with theft from a person 65 years of age or older. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Adam Ward, 33, Northwest 90th Lane, was arrested May 19 by OCSO Deputy Bryan Holden and charged with violating an injunction against repeat sexual violation. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Hector Chilel, 38, West Palm, was arrested May 19 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.

• Edward Barsh, 46, Northeast Eighth Avenue, was arrested May 19 by OCSO Deputy Joel Lacerte and charged with possession of cannabinoid, fleeing or eluding law enforcement with lights and siren activated and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $15,000.

• Nicholas Delgado, 30, West Melbourne, was arrested May 19 by OCSO Deputy Nathaniel Mitchell and charged with manufacturing a schedule II hallucinogen and possession with intent to sell a class II hallucinogen. Bond was set at $20,000.

• Roger Sullivan, 67, Southeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested May 19 by OCSO Deputy Ben Vuleta and charged with driving without a license habitually. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Robert Williams, 29, Port St. Lucie, was arrested May 19, by OCSO Deputy Nathaniel Mitchell and charged with manufacturing a schedule II hallucinogen and possession with intent to sell a class II hallucinogen. Bond was set at $20,000.

• Shena Burney, 33, Northwest Sixth Street, was arrested May 20 by OPD Officer Trenton Moutschka and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,500.

• Hunter Preston, 30, Southwest 85th Way, was arrested May 20 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with intentional child abuse and burglary with assault. Bond was set at $19,000.

• Jacqueline Serrano, 43, Northwest 47th Avenue, was arrested May 20 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with possession of a schedule III drug and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Stephanie Starcher, 36, Northwest 47th Terrace was arrested May 20 by OCSO Deputy Kenneth Hernandez and charged with possession of oxycodone. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Jaymarion Lawton, 16, Northeast Fifth Street, was arrested May 20 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond was set at $6,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.