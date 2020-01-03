Another woman found behind the wheel in ditch

OKEECHOBEE — For the second time in one week, Okeechobee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a scene involving a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a ditch. On Christmas Day at approximately 4:30 p.m., Melody Bator, 41, Northeast 342nd Trail, was reportedly discovered behind the wheel of a red Chrysler minivan, which was sitting in a ditch in the 6900 block of Northeast 304th Street. Three witnesses came upon the crash and tried to assist Bator. One said she was able to wake Bator, but she seemed disoriented. Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but Bator refused treatment.

Deputy Pollock noted there was no odor of alcohol coming from Bator, but her eyes were droopy and her words were thick and slurred. Her breath test results were 0.00 and 0.00. During her roadside sobriety test, she reportedly told Deputy Steven Pollock she had taken two 2-mg Xanax tablets.

She was arrested by Deputy Pollock and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.

On Dec. 23, Sandy Nicole Cook was also reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a ditch in the 13000 block of U.S. 441 North. She was charged with DUI and later released on her own recognizance with an ankle monitor.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.