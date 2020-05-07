Angry man accused of battery with a truck

Scott Mascio

OKEECHOBEE — After hearing gunshots, a local man reportedly went to his neighbor’s house and deliberately hit him with his truck. On Friday, May 1, Scott Mascio, 39, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $2,500.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Cross responded to a call on Northwest 304th Street out on the Prairie. When he arrived, the two complainants told him Mascio drove to their area and accused them of shooting a firearm. They said when they told him they did not shoot a firearm and the shots were coming from the mud hole behind them, he became angry and began threatening to run them over with his truck.

They said Mascio backed up and then came at them, hitting one man’s mud truck and damaging the front bumper and running over the other man’s four wheeler causing it to flip over. They went on to say Mascio did donuts around them, getting closer and closer until he hit one of the men with his side mirror. They said he then got out of his truck and charged toward them, only stopping after one of the men hit him with his fist. At that point, they said, Mascio ran off down the dirt road and into a grassy area.

When Deputy Cross spoke to Mascio’s fiance, she told him Mascio was lost in the woods and could not find his way out. Several deputies looked for him, and he was finally found approximately a mile from where the incident occurred, He was reportedly intoxicated.