Alleged stalker taken into custody

CLEWISTON — On April 16 at 5:17 p.m., Clewiston police officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call in Seminole Manor. The caller advised that the person was knocking on her car window. The complainant called from inside of her car.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Ermes Leonel Yanes-Canales, 32, enter his vehicle. The vehicle fled from officers when they attempted to stop it. When the vehicle came to a stop, Yanes-Canales became non-compliant and combative by pushing and kicking officers. For this reason, officers deployed their TASERs on Yanes-Canales and then handcuffed and secured him. While he was being secured, Yanes-Canales stated he would kill officers and their families once he gets released.

Further investigation revealed that Yanes-Canales would go by the complainant’s place of employment as well as stalking her at her home. The complainant stated that she wished to press charges.

Based on the evidence and statements, officers found probable cause to charge Yanes-Canales in violation of the following Florida State Statutes:

• Fleeing/eluding police – failure to obey and stop;

• Stalking – follow/harass another;

• Trespassing – occupied structure or conveyance;

• Resisting an officer with violence; and,

• Threatening harm against a public servant or family.

Yanes-Canales was afforded all of the rights and privileges in accordance with the Clewiston Police Department policy and the Florida State Statutes. Yanes-Canales was later transported to the Hendry County Jail.

Yanes-Canales is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.