Alleged prowler charged with grand theft of firearm

Rebecca Wasserman

OKEECHOBEE — After reportedly being found inside the fenced area of a local equipment store at midnight, Rebecca Sage Wasserman was arrested. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Varnadore was dispatched to the location after a woman called to report a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday, May 12.

When he arrived, the complainant told him she was pulling up to the gate to go home when she noticed a truck sitting at the gate. She said she saw a woman behind the gate, on the property, walking toward her, and she called the sheriff’s office.

Wasserman, 39, from Boca Raton reportedly claimed she was there to buy equipment but when asked who she was planning to talk to at midnight, she had no answer. When asked why she was behind the fence in an area she should not be, the report notes, “She didn’t have a good answer for it.”

Deputy Varnadore asked if anyone was in her vehicle, and she reportedly said, “Yes. Just the guy sleeping in there.” When Deputy Varnadore approached the vehicle, he found a goat sleeping on the front seat and a black handgun on the floorboard. The pistol was reported stolen in January. A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up 14 grams of marijuana, multiple bottles of prescription medications in Wasserman’s name and a Marlin 30-30 caliber rifle.

Her bail was set at $5,500.