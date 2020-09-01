20 arrested on narcotics charges in Okeechobee County

By Michelle Bell, OCSO

OKEECHOBEE — On Sept. 1, 2020 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Okeechobee Police Department, FDLE, DEA, HSI, and ICE conducted numerous narcotics related probable cause (PC) arrest throughout Okeechobee County.

The Narcotics Task Force had been conducting on-going narcotic investigations since 2018, which has led to PC numerous arrests throughout Okeechobee County. Due to Covid-19 and on-going investigations these arrests were held off. The arrests involve sales of controlled substances to include; crack Cocaine, Hydromorphone, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

A total of 20 subjects were arrested:

· Nereyda Rivas-Sanchez, 44;

· Victor Hugo Bustos Palacios, 33;

· Isidro Gutierrez, 35,

· Alvin Reginald Louis, 62,

· Corbin Bethel, 39,

· Dion McIntyre, 33,

· Johnathon Jenkins, 27,

· Johnny Walker, 50,

· Reed Ashton Hair, 31,

· Dan Sills, 52,

· George Katevas, 51,

· Telithia Edinger, 30,

· Corveda Smith, 63,

· Austin Bussey, 24,

· Manuel Flores, 41,

· Kimberly Brickhouse Stein, 45,

· Courtney Adams, 27,

· John Brighton, 25,

· William Kyles, 49, and

· Tifton Dennis Allen, Jr., 19.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are forthcoming. No further information to release at this time.

