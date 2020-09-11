2 suspects in South Bay homicide arrested in Okeechobee, Belle Glade

Roykeria Wiley

SOUTH BAY — Two arrests have been made in connection with a June 8 fatal shooting in South Bay.

On June 8, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of U.S. 27 in South Bay. Upon their arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds. The victim’s name has been withheld due to the family’s request for privacy under Marsy’s Law.

After further investigation, detectives from the PBSO Violent Crimes Division identified two suspects involved in the shooting/homicide.

Alex Brinkley

Roykeria Wiley, 29, of Northwest 96th Street in Okeechobee, was arrested on June 22 in Okeechobee. She is charged with premeditated first degree murder and burglary of a dwelling.

Alex Brinkley, 28, of Avenue A in Belle Glade, was arrested on Sept. 9 in Belle Glade. He is charged with premeditated first degree murder and burglary of a dwelling.

Both are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond.

