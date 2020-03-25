Yesteryear Village to temporarily close

Mar 25th, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH — In following the guidelines of the CDC and health department regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the South Florida Fair and Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. will temporarily close its Yesteryear Village Living History Park. This includes the April and May History & Haunts ghost tours.

Reopening dates will be announced after further evaluation in the days to come.

“We have taken this action to protect the health and safety of our community and thank the public for their support and understanding,” said Vicki Chouris, the fair’s president and CEO.

