Why not go on a bear hunt?

We’re going on a bear hunt

OKEECHOBEE – A suggestion has been making the rounds on Facebook to take children on a bear hunt while your family is social-distancing. The idea originated with a children’s book written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury. The idea is for participants to place a teddy bear in their windows so that families with children can either walk or drive through neighborhoods and hunt for bears. The children enjoy counting the bears, and they are still safely social-distancing. If your family is out for a walk, you are getting some exercise at the same time. It’s a win, win situation.